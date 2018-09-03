UG Trojans cruise into semis

University of Guyana Trojans (UG) cruised into the semifinals after earning a draw against Transport Sports Club at the Everest Cricket Club ground yesterday in the GISE Star Party Rental/ Trophy Stall first-division, two-day tournament.

Transport resumed on 49-1, still trailing by 183 but lost their remaining nine wickets in quick succession to be bundled out for 102 in 49.3 overs.

UG, in reply, posted 250 all out in 47 overs before Transport closed the day on 44-1.

Transport lost Adrian Hinds off the second ball of the day as he failed to add to his overnight score of 33…..