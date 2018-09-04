Bartica man accused of stealing diesel from boss

A man was yesterday granted bail after he denied stealing a little over $300,000 in diesel from his employer.
Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan read the larceny by clerk charge to Cedric Bobb, 36, in Georgetown.
It is alleged that Bobb on August 30th, at First Street, Bartica, Essequibo River, while employed as a clerk/servant of Kevin Baboolall, stole seven drums of diesel, valued at $330,855…..
