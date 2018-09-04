Sports

Bartica man accused of stealing diesel from boss

By Staff Writer

A man was yesterday granted bail after he denied stealing a little over $300,000 in diesel from his employer.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan read the larceny by clerk charge to Cedric Bobb, 36, in Georgetown.

It is alleged that Bobb on August 30th, at First Street, Bartica, Essequibo River, while employed as a clerk/servant of Kevin Baboolall, stole seven drums of diesel, valued at $330,855…..

Related Coverage

Workers stole $1M from boss, told him they were robbed

Man accused of Providence break and enter

NA man on bail after denying fuel theft

More in Sports

RHT Gizmos and Gadgets face Albion in Patron’s Cup final

Under-19 tournament was eye-opener says Hinds

By

Tridents slump to fifth successive home defeat

Patriots clinch last playoff spot as Tridents eliminated

Djokovic beats heat and Sousa to reach U.S. Open quarters

Djokovic beats heat and Sousa to reach U.S. Open quarters

DeNobrega captures Oasis Water 75-mile race for third win of season

Comments

Around the Web