Benjamin nets hat-trick as GDF routs Buxton United

Defending champion Guyana Defence Force [GDF] and Western Tigers secured contrasting wins when the Guyana Football Federation [GFF] Elite League continued Sunday at the Georgetown Football Club [GFC] ground, Bourda.
The army unit outflanked Buxton United 4-0 led by a hat-trick from Abumchi Benjamin in the 10th, 12th and 49th minute. He was assisted by 2017 GFF Male Player of the Year winner Sherwin Caesar with a 90th minute goal.
GDF is now in second position on 33 points, two points behind league leader Fruta Conquerors who have a game in hand. ….
