Coach, players walk off court in BABA Karibee Rice League match

The Ithaca Hard-Liners and New Amsterdam [NA] Thunders match in the Berbice Amateur Basketball Association [BABA] ‘Karibee Rice’ Championship ended prematurely when the Thunders players walked off the court, led by their coach, citing poor officiating.

At the time of the abrupt end at the NA Court, the visiting unit was firmly in control at 8-0 less than four minutes into the first quarter.

Vibert Garrett, coordinator of the event said, “We are going to investigate the incident. We are going to sit down, discuss and decide on a solution going forward. You just can’t walk off the field, you play your game and then protest after. The coach’s attitude was very bad and the team could get sanctioned as well.”….