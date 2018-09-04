Courtney Benn Contracting Services support for Street-ball C/ships

Regarded as a cornerstone and pioneer in Guyana’s infrastructural development, Courtney Benn Contracting Services joined the growing list of entities to support the second annual Guinness Cage Street-ball championships.

On Friday during a simple but significant presentation ceremony, the renowned entity presented a cheque for an undisclosed sum to tournament coordinator Rawle Welch of Three Peat Promotions.

According to a brief release from the company who are also synonymous with sport and youth development, there was no hesitation in arriving at a positive decision to support the event which is geared towards developing and improving relationships amongst the respective communities…..