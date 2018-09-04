Timehri Panthers crowned champs

Timehri Panthers were crowned the East Bank Football Association [EBFA]/Juicy Juice U13 League champions after holding the rampant Agricola Red Triangle to a 1-1 draw Sunday at the Timehri ground.

Needing only a draw to secure the title, the home side fell behind quickly when Ian Daniels scored in the fourth minute.

Daniels, the event’s eventual Highest Goal Scorer with an astounding 32 goals and also the Most Valuable Player [MVP], weaved his way past several challenges, before rifling his effort into the back of the net.

However, Omar Sam would have the final say in the clash, securing the vital equaliser compliments of a 46th minute conversion following a goal-mouth scrimmage.

With the result, Timehri ended on 25 points to lift the title while Agricola finished on 23 points to earn the silver medal position.

Diamond United copped the third position, while derby rival Diamond Upsetters secured fourth place.

Agricola’s Andel Manoharlall copped the Best Goalkeeper trophy.