Sports

Under-19 tournament was eye-opener says Hinds

By
Adrian Hinds is the latest player from Transport Sports Club to represent Guyana at under-19 level

Following his stint with the successful Guyana Under-19 team at the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-19 tournament in St. Vincent, Adrian Hinds says the tournament was an eye opener for him and he looks forward to taking up the mantle of national duty.

The 17-year-old wicketkeeper/batsman became the latest player to come from Transport Sports Club and move on to the Guyana Under-19 side with Keon Morris being the last to do so back in 2014.

Hinds, in an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport, said “the experience was excellent,” pointing out that “being around the guys was very eye opening,” especially since this was the first time he was selected to represent Guyana. According to Hinds, he believes that the level of coaching from Julian Moore was very good and indicated that his game “is now more relaxed and clear minded.”….

Related Coverage

Transport SC supports Hinds on U19 call up

By

Under-19 cricketer Foo has eyes set on the maroon cap

By

Johnson expects team to do well

By

More in Sports

RHT Gizmos and Gadgets face Albion in Patron’s Cup final

Tridents slump to fifth successive home defeat

Patriots clinch last playoff spot as Tridents eliminated

Djokovic beats heat and Sousa to reach U.S. Open quarters

Djokovic beats heat and Sousa to reach U.S. Open quarters

Bartica man accused of stealing diesel from boss

Bartica man accused of stealing diesel from boss

DeNobrega captures Oasis Water 75-mile race for third win of season

Comments

Around the Web