Under-19 tournament was eye-opener says Hinds

Following his stint with the successful Guyana Under-19 team at the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-19 tournament in St. Vincent, Adrian Hinds says the tournament was an eye opener for him and he looks forward to taking up the mantle of national duty.

The 17-year-old wicketkeeper/batsman became the latest player to come from Transport Sports Club and move on to the Guyana Under-19 side with Keon Morris being the last to do so back in 2014.

Hinds, in an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport, said “the experience was excellent,” pointing out that “being around the guys was very eye opening,” especially since this was the first time he was selected to represent Guyana. According to Hinds, he believes that the level of coaching from Julian Moore was very good and indicated that his game “is now more relaxed and clear minded.”….