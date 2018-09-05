Brathwaite half-century helps power Notts

LONDON, CMC – West Indies Test star Kraigg Brathwaite struck a second successive half-century to help Nottinghamshire make a strong start to their County Championship Division One match against Yorkshire here yesterday.

The right-hander made 71 as Notts finished the day at Trent Bridge on 332 for seven in their first innings.

Brathwaite, however, was upstaged by fellow opener Ben Slater who struck 109 while Ben Duckett hit a quick-fire 80 and captain Steven Mullaney, 39.

Asked to bat first, Brathwaite and Slater provided a solid foundation for the hosts, posting 182 for the first wicket as they went to lunch at 104 without loss.

Slater faced 184 deliveries in a shade under four hours at the crease and struck 19 fours while Brathwaite’s knock required 172 balls in 217 minutes, and included 13 boundaries.

Brathwaite’s half-century followed up his second innings 60 against Surrey at the Oval last week.

He was first to go, however, when he missed one that came back and was lbw to 22-year-old seamer Matthew Waite (3-72), triggering a slide which saw three wickets tumble for 23 runs.

But Duckett, who belted 14 boundaries in a breezy 89-ball knock, then put on 87 for the fourth wicket with Mullaney to steady the innings.

At Hove, Barbados-born England all-rounder Chris Jordan lashed one of four half-centuries for Sussex as the hosts rallied to 323 for eight on the opening day of their Division Two encounter against Leicestershire. He was unbeaten on 52 off 71 balls with eight fours, having put on 110 for the seventh wicket with captain Ben Brown whose 60 came from 85 balls and included eight fours.

Nineteen-year-old Tom Haines had earlier stroked a composed 56, adding 79 for the first wicket with Phillip Salt (44) and a further 47 for the second wicket with Luke Wells who made 58.