Confident B/dos team arrives for Golden Jaguars clash

The Barbados national men’s football team arrived yesterday at the Eugene F. Correira International Airport, exhibiting confidence ahead of their opening CONCACAF Nations League qualifier against the Golden Jaguars tomorrow.

It will be the 19th meeting of the nations and the match will be staged at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora from 19:00hrs.

The previous encounter occurred in 2015 with Guyana securing a 2-2 draw in the Land of the Flying Fish in an International Friendly. ….