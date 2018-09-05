Fung – A – Fat to begin second pro stint

Following her instrumental role in contributing to Guyana’s qualification for the 2019 Pan American Games in Peru, squash dynamite, Mary Fung – A – Fat, is now focused on commencing her second stint as a professional athlete.

The 24 – year – old, when asked about her debut experience, said that it was ‘one for the books’ a nostalgic reminder of both the highs and the lows of her pro debut.

“I’m excited…the last year was really a period where I was just testing the waters. I was full rookie and learning the ropes, and now I just feel like I have a full….