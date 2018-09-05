Sports

Fung – A – Fat to begin second pro stint

By
Mary Fung-A-Fat

Following her instrumental role in contributing to Guyana’s qualification for the 2019 Pan American Games in Peru, squash dynamite, Mary Fung – A – Fat, is now focused on commencing her second stint as a professional athlete. 

The 24 – year – old, when asked about her debut experience, said that it was ‘one for the books’ a nostalgic reminder of both the highs and the lows of her pro debut. 

“I’m excited…the last year was really a period where I was just testing the waters. I was full rookie and learning the ropes, and now I just feel like I have a full….

Related Coverage

Junior CASA career has been a fairytale

By

Arjoon, Fung – A – Fat charting different courses 

By

Digicel donates $500,000 for ladies to play at squash tourney

More in Sports

`It’s a game we want to win’

Confident B/dos team arrives for Golden Jaguars clash

By

Police to go out blazing in semi-finals

Challengers advance to final, Skeldon, All Stars reach semis

Lawmen edge Northern Rangers in Limacol football

Lawmen edge Northern Rangers in Limacol football

Windies to clash with South Africa at Oval

Comments

Around the Web