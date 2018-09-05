Sports

`It’s a game we want to win’

—Says Golden Jaguars head coach Michael Johnson

By Staff Writer
Golden Jaguars Head-Coach Michael Johnson [7th from left], making a point to his charges at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora, ahead of their clash with Barbados in the CONCACAF Nations League Qualifiers

With less than 48 hours before their opening clash against Barbados in the CONCACAF Nations League qualifiers, Golden Jaguars Head-Coach Michael Johnson says the objective is to produce a good performance and secure a victory.

 “The prospects for me first and foremost is a good performance and it’s a game we want to win. This is serious now, its business now,” the recently appointed tactician, during a brief interview said,

“The Brazil camp was wonderful and it was about development but now we enter the nation’s elite programme and the qualification is now for the Gold Cup.

“We want to win and we look at the squad that we assembled and the squad is very good…..

