Sports

Police to go out blazing in semi-finals

By Staff Writer
Ryan Hercules going through the paces with the Police 1st division team

Police Sports Club will be going out blazing in their semifinal showdown against the Guyana National Industrial Corporation (GNIC) in the Georgetown Cricket Association GISE/ Star Party Rental/Trophy Stall first-division, two-day tournament this weekend.

According to coach of the side, Jermaine Neblette, the team will be leaving nothing in the tank as they have done throughout the tournament.

Neblette, speaking to Stabroek Sport as the team went through some intense training at Police Ground yesterday, noted that the team has been doing consistently well in the previous matches and as such, there will not be much changes to their game…..

Related Coverage

Malteenoes 15-15 tournament on today

Qualfon Guyana cut down Upper Level Barbers

Giftland donates cricket apparel to Media United

More in Sports

Confident B/dos team arrives for Golden Jaguars clash

By

Challengers advance to final, Skeldon, All Stars reach semis

Fung – A – Fat to begin second pro stint

By
Lawmen edge Northern Rangers in Limacol football

Lawmen edge Northern Rangers in Limacol football

Windies to clash with South Africa at Oval

Roger is out!

Comments

Around the Web