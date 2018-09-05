Police to go out blazing in semi-finals

Police Sports Club will be going out blazing in their semifinal showdown against the Guyana National Industrial Corporation (GNIC) in the Georgetown Cricket Association GISE/ Star Party Rental/Trophy Stall first-division, two-day tournament this weekend.

According to coach of the side, Jermaine Neblette, the team will be leaving nothing in the tank as they have done throughout the tournament.

Neblette, speaking to Stabroek Sport as the team went through some intense training at Police Ground yesterday, noted that the team has been doing consistently well in the previous matches and as such, there will not be much changes to their game…..