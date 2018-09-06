Guyana face B/dos tonight in CONCACAF Nations League Qualifiers

The National Track and Field Centre, Leonora will provide the setting for what is expected to be a thrilling contest as Guyana commence their CONCACAF Nations League qualifiers against Barbados from 19:00hrs.

It will be the 19th meeting of the nations with both teams accruing a record of six wins each and seven draws.

Barbados, who are ranked 160th on the FIFA ladder, lead the scoring chart with 30 goals while the 182nd ranked Guyanese have recorded 24 goals during the same period…..