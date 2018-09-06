Johnson pays courtesy call on Minister Garrido-Lowe

As part of Indigenous Heritage Month of celebrations, National female chess player, Nellisha Johnson on Wednesday paid Minister of Indigenous People’s Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe a courtesy call in recognition of the Minister’s sterling contribution towards the young woman’s journey in the sport.Johnson, who is of indigenous descent, coming from the village of Orealla in Region six began playing chess back in 2012 and has took the female division by storm.

According to Johnson who will be graduating from Christ Church Secondary School after successfully completing her studies of which she was granted a Hinterland Scholarship said this year, Minister Garrido-Lowe has tried leaps and bounds to support her in her efforts, most recently helping her in her quest to be a part of the seventh Junior Carifta Chess Championships in Suriname in March where she earned her official rating points in the sport…..