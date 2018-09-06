Sports

Williamson looking forward to pro debut

— Time right to get paid for being punched

By Staff Writer
Hard hitting Joel Williamson (right) said he racked up in excess of 70 wins along with numerous best boxer awards as an amateur. He is excited and thinks the time is right to start to punch for pay on September 22 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

After an outstanding amateur career, Joel Williamson is looking forward to his pro debut on September 22 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

And it looks like fight fans are going to have an exciting, young light welterweight to follow.

While the 21-year-old former amateur standout knows it will be a different game with new pressures and adjustments to the pro style, he is excited and thinks the time is right to start to punch for pay…..

