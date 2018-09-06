Williamson looking forward to pro debut

After an outstanding amateur career, Joel Williamson is looking forward to his pro debut on September 22 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

And it looks like fight fans are going to have an exciting, young light welterweight to follow.

While the 21-year-old former amateur standout knows it will be a different game with new pressures and adjustments to the pro style, he is excited and thinks the time is right to start to punch for pay…..