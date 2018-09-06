Woodpecker makes donation to Three Peat Promotions

Renowned sports entity, Woodpecker Trophies and Sports, continued its partnership with the Guinness ‘Cage’ Streetball Championship, donating the fourth-placed trophy Monday at the company’s Alberttown location.

Representative of tournament coordinator Three Peat Promotions Loreann Baptiste, received the trophy during the simple but significant ceremony.

Baptiste, during brief remarks, said the promotional group was grateful for the continued support, adding that the gesture will aid in staging of a successful tournament…..