Sports

Guyana scrape to 2-2 draw with Barbados

-many opportunities missed

By
Vurlon Mills (left) and Trayon Bobb (no.20) challenging a Barbados player for possession of the ball during their clash in the CONCACAF Nations League at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

Photos by Orlando Charles

A 78th-minute strike from Neil Danns, rescued a vital point for Guyana, as their opening CONCACAF Nations League clash with Barbados ended 2-2 yesterday at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

Barbados seemed destined to end their two decade drought against the local side, as they overcame a 1-0 deficit following a scoreless first half that witnessed Guyana spurn several chances, to earn a 2-1 lead. [Their previous victory occurred in 1999 via a 2-0 margin in Bridgetown in the Caribbean Cup.]

However, Danns, the Bury FC midfielder had other plans, capitalizing on a poor clearance from the Barbadian rearguard to send the large crowd into a frenzy…..

