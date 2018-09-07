Keen contests expected for `Cage’ streetball trophy

History will be created tonight at the Haslington Market Tarmac, when Uprising, Broad Street, Sparta Boss and Leopold Street battle for the Guinness ‘Cage’ Streetball Championship.

Following four nights of thrilling action, the large fandom that is expected to descend on the venue, will witness four teams who possess championship acumen and titles, battling for the latest prize on the Guinness Streetball Championship circuit.

Uprising, the current holders of the East Coast championship, will lock horns with 2010 Georgetown champion Broad Street in the opening semi-final at 20:00hrs…..