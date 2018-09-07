NBA notebook: Haslem reportedly re-signs with Heat

Big man Udonis Haslem agreed to a one-year, veteran’s minimum deal with the Miami Heat to return for his 16th NBA season, according to multiple reports Thursday.

Haslem, 38, has spent his entire career in Miami since joining the team undrafted out of Florida in 2003. Heat president Pat Riley said last month he expected Haslem to return based on a “gut feeling.”

Haslem played just 72 minutes in 14 games last season, totaling eight points, 10 rebounds and five assists. He has career averages of 7.7 points and 6.8 rebounds in 25.4 minutes per game…..