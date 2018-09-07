Plaisance, UG win in U23 basketball

Plaisance Guardians and University of Guyana [UG] Trojans secured contrasting wins in the U23 section, when the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association [GABA] League Championship continued on Wednesday.

Staged at the Burnham Basketball Court, Middle and Carmichael streets, Guardians defanged Kobras 77-50. Delroy Critchlow and Rafael Whittington led the way with 11 points each. They were assisted by Jared Sears, Nigel Bowen and Terrence Daniels, who scored 10, eight and eight points respectively. For the loser, Amoniki John and Shaquille Emptage recorded 12 points each, while Jamel Lakhan added 10 points.

Meanwhile, UG Trojans clipped Eagles 56-52. Jabari Joseph, Kadeem Peterkin and Jahleel Young top scored with nine points correspondingly.

Chipping in with eight and six points were Jonathan Browne and Craig Harlequin respectively.

On the other side, Sherland Gillis amassed 15 points, with Nikosie Allicock and Simesh Danram the next best scorers with 11 and 10 points apiece. The event continues tomorrow at the same venue with another round of matches.