Fitness Express a major sponsor of powerlifting c/ships

Perennial supporter of the strength sports in the 592, Fitness Express has once again agreed to be a major sponsor of the next powerlifting event; The Raw National Championships scheduled for tomorrow at St Stanislaus College.
CEO of the leading local supplement and gym equipment supplier, Jamie McDonald recently presented a sponsorship cheque to Treasurer of the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPF), Colin Austin to shoulder the load of the fixture…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments