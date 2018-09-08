Sports

Green aiming to knockout Williamson

By Staff Writer
Anson Green was caught whipping his body into shape yesterday at the Andrew ‘Sixhead’ Lewis Gym for his September 22 meeting with debutant, Joel Williamson at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

With only a matter of weeks out from the ‘Young Guns-The Proving Ground’ card, Stabroek Sport caught up with light welterweight prospect, Anson Green.

This publication got his take on how camp has been progressing so far and how he is feeling as the clock winds down to September 22 and his meeting with debutant, Joel Williamson at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

After a few rounds of skipping at this training base, the Andrew ‘Sixhead’ Lewis Gym, Green threw some verbal punches.

“I’m going for the knockout for sure, I want to knock him out. My aim is to rule the 140lb division in Guyana.”….

