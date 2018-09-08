Sports

‘It feels like a loss’ – Coach Michael Johnson

By

Golden Jaguars Head Coach, Michael Johnson has conceded that his side’s 2-2 draw against Barbados in their opening CONCACAF Nations League match on Thursday evening at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora felt like a loss.

Johnson made the statement at the post-match press conference on Thursday evening where he also placed the microscope on a number of botched chances by the host in the first half of the encounter which could have influenced the outcome of the match in Guyana’s favour. 

“It’s a good point in the end…. [but] it actually feels like a loss in the end,” Johnson said in his evaluation of the side’s efforts…..

