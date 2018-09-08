Sports

Osaka claims U.S. Open title after Serena meltdown

By Staff Editor

NEW YORK, (Reuters) – Naomi Osaka became Japan’s first ever Grand Slam champion after she thumped a raging Serena Williams 6-2 6-4 in a controversial U.S. Open final today, with the American suffering a meltdown after being handed a game penalty.

With Osaka in control of the match, chair umpire Carlos Ramos sent Williams into a rage when he handed the 23-time Grand Slam champion a game penalty for a string of bad behaviour, including a coaching violation and verbal and racket abuse.

Naomi Osaka

Williams then launched a verbal attack on Ramos, demanding everything from an apology to accusing him of being a thief.

The game penalty put Osaka 5-3 up in second set and the 20-year-old Japanese kept her cool to pull off a historic win. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

