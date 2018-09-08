Republic Bank Nets edge Plaisance Guardians

Republic Bank Nets defeated Plaisance Guardians 68-61 in their first division clash when the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association [GABA] League continued on Thursday at the Burnham Basketball Court, Middle and Carmichael Streets.
Veteran sharpshooter Hodyah Stewart top scored with 17 points while the next best scorer with 15 points was Joel Ifill.
Pelham Doris added 13 points and Florida Memorial University alumni Shaquille Harden netted 12 points…..
