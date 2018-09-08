Sports

Republic Bank Nets edge Plaisance Guardians

By Staff Writer

Republic Bank Nets defeated Plaisance Guardians 68-61 in their first division clash when the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association [GABA] League continued on Thursday at the Burnham Basketball Court, Middle and Carmichael Streets.

Veteran sharpshooter Hodyah Stewart top scored with 17 points while the next best scorer with 15 points was Joel Ifill.

Pelham Doris added 13 points and Florida Memorial University alumni Shaquille Harden netted 12 points…..

Related Coverage

Ravens in one point win over Nets

Kobras dismantle UG Trojans 88 – 56

Plaisance shocks Ravens 51-45

More in Sports

Green aiming to knockout Williamson

RHT Gizmos & Gadgets win Patrons Cup

Serena, Osaka ready to write history in U.S. Open final

More franchises could be coming to CPL

More franchises could be coming to CPL

Guyana scrape to 2-2 draw with Barbados

By

Keen contests expected for `Cage’ streetball trophy

Comments

Around the Web