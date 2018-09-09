Barnwell heorics spares DCC blushes 

A responsible unbeaten century from skipper Christopher Barnwell spared the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) from an embarrassing situation as they ended the first day on 233 – 8, leading by eight runs after snatching first innings points from the University of Guyana (UG) in the first semi-final of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA), GISE, Star Party Rental and Trophy Stall first division two-day competition at DCC, yesterday.

DCC, replying to UG’s first innings score of 225, were tottering at 35 – 4, staring at the prospect of being skittled out cheaply and not making it into the final.

The men dismissed were Raymond Perez (4), bowled by Ray Newton; Trevon Griffith (13), bowled by Newton, while off-spinner Dennis Heywood accounted for Sachin Singh (7) and Tevin Imlach (0). ….