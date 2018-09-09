Bingo Spartans hammer Saints 6-1

The Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) Development Outdoor League continued yesterday at the St. Stanislaus ground, Carifesta Avenue.

There were wins for Bingo Spartans who defeated Saints 6-1 with Abosaide Cadogan continuing her excellent form with a double strike in 13th and 15th minute respectively.

Also sharing honours for Spartans were Alana Cheung who netted in the 27th and 28th minute while Paige Fernandes and Sarah Klautky recorded the other two goals. GCC Her-Ricanes also recorded a win when they defeated St Joseph’s 3-0.

The boys matchup saw GCC Pitbulls demolishing North Ruimveldt Multilateral 9-0 on the back of Kareem Mc Kenzie’s five goals.

In other results, Pizza Hut GCC got past Woodpecker Hikers 5-2 while Bingo Spartans and Saints played to a 1-1 draw. The league continues today at the same venue.