Evening of draws in Limacol football

It was an evening of draws, as Georgetown Football Club [GFC] held Camptown to a 1-1 draw, while Santos battled Grove Hi-Tech to an identical scoreline in the Limacol Football Championship on Friday.

Staged at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue, LaVaughn Enniss handed the Bourda unit the lead compliments of a second minute conversion. However, Camptown equalised in the 23rd minute, as Ozeal Small found the back of the net. Identically, Santos and Grove Hi-Tech battled to a 1-1 result.

Denzel Crawford handed the East Bank of Demerara unit the lead in the 50th minute, following a scoreless first half period.

However Santos equalised 25 minutes onward, as Christopher Williams etched his name on the scorer’s sheet.