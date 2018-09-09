Finals on today in Slammer Rammer TT tournament 

A number of finals are billed for today in the Titans Table Tennis Club ‘Slammer Rammer’ Table Tennis tournament at Marian Academy auditorium.
Jasmine Billingy will square off against Malachi Moore in the Open under – 9 final after dominant showings in their semi-finals matches.
Billingy disposed of Samara Sukhai 11-6, 9-11, 11-3 while Moore downed Chase Outar 11-3, 11-1.
The boys under 11, however, will provide an exciting matchup when Colin Wong and Dhanesh Persaud trade serves. ….
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments