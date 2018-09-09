Sports

Finals on today in Slammer Rammer TT tournament 

By Staff Writer
Colin Wong prepares to serve during his semifinal match yesterday (Royston Alkins photo)

A number of finals are billed for today in the Titans Table Tennis Club ‘Slammer Rammer’ Table Tennis tournament at Marian Academy auditorium. 

 Jasmine Billingy will square off against Malachi Moore in the Open under – 9 final after dominant showings in their semi-finals matches. 

Billingy disposed of Samara Sukhai 11-6, 9-11, 11-3 while Moore downed Chase Outar 11-3, 11-1.

 The boys under 11, however, will provide an exciting matchup when Colin Wong and Dhanesh Persaud trade serves. ….

Related Coverage

Thuraia Thomas cops four titles as Mash TT tourney concludes

By

Moore, Billingy capture Banks Malta U9 TT titles

By

Bissu, Clarkston crowned under – 15 Banks Supreme male and female champs

By

More in Sports

Sparta Boss quells Uprising 3-1 in Guinness Cage finale

Barnwell heorics spares DCC blushes 

By

Osaka claims U.S. Open title after Serena meltdown

Bingo Spartans hammer Saints 6-1

Wilson, Ali Mohammed put GCC in driver’s seat

Contrasting wins for Eastveldt, Pele and Masters football teams

Contrasting wins for Eastveldt, Pele and Masters football teams

Comments

Around the Web