Sparta Boss quells Uprising 3-1 in Guinness Cage finale

Georgetown and national heavyweight, Sparta Boss secured their first ever Guinness ‘Cage’ Streetball Championship, dismissing the youthful Uprising 3-1 yesterday at the Haslington Market Tarmac.

It was a clinical performance to conclude a splendid and exiting tournament, as the North East La Penitence unit outclassed the Golden Grove outfit for the title that had previously evaded their grasp.

Sparta Boss overcame the mammoth raucous crowd which descended on the venue and made their loyalty known from the opening whistle of the physical encounter.

A staple of many championship matches, Sparta Boss, who overcame the always formidable Leopold Street unit in the earlier semi-final round, silenced the rabid gathering, as Jermin Junior netted in the sixth minute…..