Sports

Sparta Boss quells Uprising 3-1 in Guinness Cage finale

By Staff Writer
Devon Charles of Sparta Boss alongside his joyous team-mates, collecting the coveted championship trophy and prize monies from Three Peat Promotions Rawle Welch (2nd from right), following their 3-1 victory over Uprising in the finale of the Guinness ‘Cage’ Streetball Championship at the Haslington Market Tarmac

Georgetown and national heavyweight, Sparta Boss secured their first ever Guinness ‘Cage’ Streetball Championship, dismissing the youthful Uprising 3-1 yesterday at the Haslington Market Tarmac.

It was a clinical performance to conclude a splendid and exiting tournament, as the North East La Penitence unit outclassed the Golden Grove outfit for the title that had previously evaded their grasp.

 Sparta Boss overcame the mammoth raucous crowd which descended on the venue and made their loyalty known from the opening whistle of the physical encounter.

 A staple of many championship matches, Sparta Boss, who overcame the always formidable Leopold Street unit in the earlier semi-final round, silenced the rabid gathering, as Jermin Junior netted in the sixth minute…..

Related Coverage

Top teams reach knockout round

Jai Signs and Auto Designs support for Guinness cage Street-ball tourney

Alexander Village push Sparta Boss to elimination brink

More in Sports

Barnwell heorics spares DCC blushes 

By

Osaka claims U.S. Open title after Serena meltdown

Finals on today in Slammer Rammer TT tournament 

Bingo Spartans hammer Saints 6-1

Wilson, Ali Mohammed put GCC in driver’s seat

Contrasting wins for Eastveldt, Pele and Masters football teams

Contrasting wins for Eastveldt, Pele and Masters football teams

Comments

Around the Web