Ali Mohammed lead GCC to innings and 105-run defeat of Diplomats

Former Guyana Under-19 captain Ronaldo Ali-Mohammed scored his third consecutive century while picking up another five-wicket haul to see Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) inflicting an innings and 105-run defeat on the Diplomats at the GCC Ground, Bourda on the final day of the Georgetown Cricket Association/Noble House Seafood’s second-division, two-day tournament yesterday.

Despite losing the entire morning session due to rain, GCC piled on 254-3 declared after resuming on 140-3 before bowling out Diplomats in just 19 overs for 73 runs.

Ali-Mohammed, who closed the first day on 59 not out, returned to smash the Diplomats bowling to all parts of the ground…..

