CPL to use DRS for semi-finals and final

By Staff Writer

The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will be introducing the Decision Referral System (DRS) for the semi-final and final of the tournament.

The last two matches of the tournament will take place on 14 and 16 September and will take place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

Each team will be allowed one unsuccessful review per innings and they will be able to review all methods of dismissal…..

