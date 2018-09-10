Petterson-Griffith, Robinson, Rahim smash records at RAW C/ships

Powerlifting standout, Carlos Petterson-Griffith continues to add hardware to his cabinet.
A few weeks after mining gold at the IPF/NAPF Regional Championships in Mexico, ‘The Showstopper’ returned to the local platform yesterday and chalked up another top-of-the-podium performance at the Raw National Championships staged at St Stanislaus College.
Petterson-Griffith lifting in the 93kg class, showed his strength prowess without the assistance of lifting equipment, starting with a mammoth squat of 305 kg and a bench press of 160kg…..
