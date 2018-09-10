Tallawahs thump Warriors to keep top two finish hopes alive

A century stand between Rovman Powell and Ross Taylor helped the Jamaica Tallawahs ace the highest successful run chase at Providence Stadium and register a commanding eight-wicket win over the Guyana Amazon Warriors Saturday night in the penultimate group match of the 2018 HERO Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

In front of a capacity crowd of Warriors supporters, Warriors made a bold move, dropping Rayad Emrit from the side and handing the captaincy to the inexperienced and virtual unknown prior to the tournament, Chris Green.

Green subsequently lost the toss and the Warriors were sent in to take first strike by Tallawahs’ skipper Andre Russell…..