Sports

Van Lange dominates Slammer Rammer 

—Thomas, Billingy, Wong, Layne cop individual titles 

By
Eleven-year-old Jonathan Van Lange is fired up after taking the U-13 title (Royston Alkins photo)

Eleven-year-old Jonathan Van Lange was comfortably the most dynamic player in the Titans Table Tennis Club ‘Slammer Rammer’ tournament after he slammed his way to three titles including the coveted ‘B’ class crown at the Marian Academy Auditorium, last evening. 

The day also saw female players Thuraia Thomas and Jasmin Billingy capturing multiple titles.

It was Van Lange, however, who was most ominous on the day. He defeated Miguel Wong 11-5, 11-5, 11-13, 11-6, an upset of sorts, in a low-key ‘B’ class final to enhance his growing reputation. ….

