Allen spurs TSC to 88-run win over MYO

A blistering half century from wicketkeeper/batsman, Devon Allen, saw Transport Sports Club (TSC) crushing Muslim Youth Organization (MYO) by 88 runs in the latest round of the Georgetown Cricket Association/New Building Society 40-overs second-division tournament at MYO ground Sunday.

Winning the toss and electing to bat, TSC posted 167 all out in 25.4 overs before bamboozling MYO for 79 in 23.1 overs.

TSC lost Akeem Redman and Shamar Yearwood quickly but Adrian Hinds clobbered five boundaries on his way to a 23-run blitz before also departing…..