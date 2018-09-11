Canje Knights defeat Fyrish Sharks

Canje Knights downed Fyrish Black Sharks 85-79 when the Berbice Amateur Basketball Association [BABA] ‘Karibee Rice’ championships continued Sunday at the Vryman’s Erven court.
Steve Ramnarine top scored for the winners with 28 points while the combination of Kevin Emmanuel and Travis Sutton were the next best scorers with 18 and 16 points respectively. The duo of Damion Hunte and Jason Glaston added 13 and six points respectively.
For Fyrish Black Sharks, Garfield Benjamin amassed a game-high 33 points while Jamal Felix chipped in with 23 points. The next best scorer with 12 points was Tyrone Dey, while Carl Logan added seven points…..
