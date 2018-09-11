Sports

Canje Knights defeat Fyrish Sharks

—BABA Karibee Rice League

By Staff Writer

Canje Knights downed Fyrish Black Sharks 85-79 when the Berbice Amateur Basketball Association [BABA] ‘Karibee Rice’ championships continued Sunday at the Vryman’s Erven court.

Steve Ramnarine top scored for the winners with 28 points while the combination of Kevin Emmanuel and Travis Sutton were the next best scorers with 18 and 16 points respectively. The duo of Damion Hunte and Jason Glaston added 13 and six points respectively.

For Fyrish Black Sharks, Garfield Benjamin amassed a game-high 33 points while Jamal Felix chipped in with 23 points. The next best scorer with 12 points was Tyrone Dey, while Carl Logan added seven points…..

Related Coverage

Ithaca Hardliners defeat Canje Knights

Fyrish Sharks devour Canje Knights

Fyrish Black Sharks seal semi-final place

More in Sports

Confident Warriors take on refreshed Knight Riders

By

Hetmyer, Rutherford stun Knight Riders

By

Green Machine aiming for 2019 Pan Am Games qualification

By

Fitness Express, The Publik on board with November Stage of Champions Meet

Conquerors whip Buxton United 4-0 to stay top

Controversial U.S. Open prompts promises of improvement

Comments

Around the Web