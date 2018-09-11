Conquerors whip Buxton United 4-0 to stay top

Defending champions Guyana Defence Force [GDF], Fruta Conquerors and Western Tigers secured contrasting wins when the Guyana Football Federation [GFF] Elite League continued Sunday at the Georgetown Football Club [GFC] ground, Bourda.
GDF edged Victoria Kings 1-0. Delwyn Fraser scored in the 84th minute. Similarly, Western Tigers needled Ann’s Grove 1-0. Hubert Pedro scored in the 36th minute.
On the other hand, Fruta Conquerors mauled Buxton United 4-0. Eon Alleyne and Anthony Abrams scored in the 32nd and 48th minute respectively while Ryan Hackett bagged a double in the 64th and 66th minute…..
