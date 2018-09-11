DRS likely to be implemented next season

Following a string of poor decisions by the umpires in the 2018 HERO Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the management of CPL has decided to implement the Decision Review System (DRS) in the final two matches of the 2018 season while expressing that it is likely to see the technology being applied throughout the entire 2019 season.

According to Chief Operations Officer of CPL, Pete Russell who was speaking at a press conference on Monday highlighted the umpiring aspect of the game as one in which needs to be bettered heading into the next season.

However, while accepting there were some bad decisions, he does not feel that the blame is on the umpires but it is with CPL for not providing the necessary “tools” the umpires have on the international scene…..