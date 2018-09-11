Sports

Fitness Express, The Publik on board with November Stage of Champions Meet

By Staff Writer
Representatives of The Publik and Fitness Express,presented sponsorship support to ‘Stage of Champions’ organizer, Videsh Sookram yesterday.

Fitness Express and The Publik are the latest entities to lend their support for ‘Stage of Champions’.

Yesterday, the show’s organizer, Videsh Sookram was fortunate to reach sponsorship agreements with the two sponsors for the November 3 event billed for the Theatre Guild.

During simple ceremonies at their respective offices, representatives of the companies handed over sponsorship cheques to Sookram who in turn thanked them for the kind gesture…..

