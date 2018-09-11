Sports

Green Machine aiming for 2019 Pan Am Games qualification

By
The ‘Green Machine’ will be looking to once again transform into robot mode next weekend when so much more besides the RAN Sevens title will be on the line in Barbados. Some of the members of the national female team were spotted in the National Park yesterday preparing for battle next week in Barbados.

Besides a ninth Rugby America’s North (RAN) Sevens title, so much more is on the line for Team Guyana at this year’s event which will be staged next weekend in Barbados.

This year’s international competition will be a Men’s and Women’s qualifier for the 2019 Pan American Games  and 2019 Hong Kong Sevens.

‘The Green Machine’, the standard for Caribbean 7s rugby will be aiming for their ninth title and a berth at the 2019 Pan American Games…..

Related Coverage

New TD Thompson seeks to build on legacy

President Granger intervenes…

Rugby team wings out for Hong Kong

By

More in Sports

Confident Warriors take on refreshed Knight Riders

By

Hetmyer, Rutherford stun Knight Riders

By

Fitness Express, The Publik on board with November Stage of Champions Meet

Conquerors whip Buxton United 4-0 to stay top

Controversial U.S. Open prompts promises of improvement

DRS likely to be implemented next season

Comments

Around the Web