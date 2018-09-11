Green Machine aiming for 2019 Pan Am Games qualification

Besides a ninth Rugby America’s North (RAN) Sevens title, so much more is on the line for Team Guyana at this year’s event which will be staged next weekend in Barbados.

This year’s international competition will be a Men’s and Women’s qualifier for the 2019 Pan American Games and 2019 Hong Kong Sevens.

‘The Green Machine’, the standard for Caribbean 7s rugby will be aiming for their ninth title and a berth at the 2019 Pan American Games…..