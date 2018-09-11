Sports

Nets schools UG, Pacesetters edge Kobras

—GABA division one league

By Staff Writer

Nets defeated the University of Guyana [UG] Trojans in their first-division clash while Pacesetters edged Kobras in the U23 division when the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association [GABA] League Championships continued Sunday at the Burnham Court.

Nets dismantled UG Trojans 79-52. Hodyah Stewart and Joe Ifill top scored with 19 points each while Antwaine Austin was the next best scorer with 17 points.

Chipping in with 10 points was Pelham Doris. For Trojans, Samuel Thompson tallied 19 points while Akil Lewis supported with 14 points…..

Related Coverage

Kobras, Guardians win as GABA knockout tourney commences

Pacesetters schools University of Guyana Trojans

Guardians topple Ravens, Kobras edge UG

More in Sports

Confident Warriors take on refreshed Knight Riders

By

Hetmyer, Rutherford stun Knight Riders

By

Green Machine aiming for 2019 Pan Am Games qualification

By

Fitness Express, The Publik on board with November Stage of Champions Meet

Conquerors whip Buxton United 4-0 to stay top

Controversial U.S. Open prompts promises of improvement

Comments

Around the Web