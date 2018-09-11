Nets schools UG, Pacesetters edge Kobras

Nets defeated the University of Guyana [UG] Trojans in their first-division clash while Pacesetters edged Kobras in the U23 division when the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association [GABA] League Championships continued Sunday at the Burnham Court.

Nets dismantled UG Trojans 79-52. Hodyah Stewart and Joe Ifill top scored with 19 points each while Antwaine Austin was the next best scorer with 17 points.

Chipping in with 10 points was Pelham Doris. For Trojans, Samuel Thompson tallied 19 points while Akil Lewis supported with 14 points…..