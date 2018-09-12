Astonishing win!

Needing four runs from the last over, the fans at the Providence Stadium erupted as Sohail Tanvir launched a delivery from Dwayne Bravo into the Media Center down the ground for a six to book their spot in the final of the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League last night.

It is the Amazon Warriors fourth final in the sixth edition of the HERO Caribbean Premier League after they defeated the Trinbago Knight Riders by two wickets and one ball remaining in a low-scoring thriller last night.

Chasing 123 runs for victory after winning the toss, Guyana began their innings with Luke Ronchi dispatching Ali Khan’s third delivery into the long on boundary but the power play belonged to Knight Riders who struck twice with Fawad Ahmad removing Cameron Delport for two and Ronchi being undone by left-arm orthodox spinner Khary Pierre for 14…..