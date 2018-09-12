Sports

Fernandes’ hat-trick highlight Sunday’s GHB matches 

By Staff Writer

A hat-trick of goals from national squash player Nicolette Fernandes took the spotlight in the latest round of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) Under-19 and Second Division Development Leagues Sunday at the Saint Stanislaus College (SHC) ground. 

Fernandes suited up for the Woodpecker Hikers who defeated Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Bingo Spartans 5-1 in the women’s second division encounter.

Fernandes’ strikes came in the 11th, 15th and 23rd minutes and her efforts were supported by Avonda Edghill and Kenisha Wills who scored in the 33rd and the 25th minute respectively. ….

