Sports

NSC condemns treatment of Trinidad flag by female fans

By Staff Writer

The National Sports Commission [NSC] has condemned the mistreatment of the Trinidad and Tobago national flag by two female fans after the conclusion of the Caribbean Premier League [CPL] match on Sunday.

The incident occurred after the Guyana Amazon Warriors defeated the Trinidad and Tobago Knight Riders in their final group match at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

In the video which was circulated on several social media websites, two female fans are seen trampling the flag of the twin island republic.   ….

Related Coverage

Sports commission condemns trampling of Trinidad & Tobago flag

Simply unacceptable!

Sport an important economic tool -says Ashni Singh

More in Sports

Astonishing win!

By

Team Barcelona edges Team Atletico Madrid

The final finale: Nicolette Fernandes puts speculation about returning to rest

By

England win fifth test to wrap up India series 4-1

Rashford on target as England beat Swiss 1-0 in friendly

Rashford on target as England beat Swiss 1-0 in friendly

Persaud brothers, Morris help Nandy Park stop Silver Bullets

By

Comments

Around the Web