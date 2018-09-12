NSC condemns treatment of Trinidad flag by female fans

The National Sports Commission [NSC] has condemned the mistreatment of the Trinidad and Tobago national flag by two female fans after the conclusion of the Caribbean Premier League [CPL] match on Sunday.

The incident occurred after the Guyana Amazon Warriors defeated the Trinidad and Tobago Knight Riders in their final group match at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

In the video which was circulated on several social media websites, two female fans are seen trampling the flag of the twin island republic. ….