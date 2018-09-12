Persaud brothers, Morris help Nandy Park stop Silver Bullets

A brilliant half century from Yeudistir Persaud followed up by some vicious bowling by Keon Morris ensured Nandy Park secure an eight-run win over Silver Bullets on Sunday at the Young Men’s Christian Association Ground, Thomas Lands as the fifth annual Neville Sarjoo Memorial Cup resumed.

Batting first, Nandy Park raced to 228 in their 40 overs before restricting Silver Bullets to 220.

National Under-19 player Persaud was impeccable at the top of the order and played the cracked up surface like a master, often taking the aerial route due to the high grass on the field. Persaud smashed five sixes and four fours on his way to 71 while his brother, Darshan, stabilized the middle order, cracking a pair of sixes and five boundaries on his way to 40 to see Nandy Park reach the imposing total…..