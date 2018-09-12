Sports

Redman’s all-round heroics help Rising Stars hammer Belle Vue

By Staff Writer
Akeem Redman stroked an unbeaten 79 and followed up with 5-15

Akeem Redman starred with both bat and ball to lead Rising Stars to a 188-run win over Belle Vue in the opening match of the three-match series on Monday at the  Belle Vue Sports Club, West Bank Demerara.

Winning the toss and electing to bat, Rising Stars raced to 255-4 from their 30 overs before bundling out the hosts for a dismal 67 in just 16 overs.

National under-19 player, Adrian Hinds was remarkable at the top of the innings, smashing seven sixes and three fours to race to 65 and set the foundation with Jeremiah Scott whose scorching innings of 39, included three sixes…..

