Riddim Squad mauls defending champs

By Staff Writer

Riddim Squad mauled defending champions Camptown 3-0 when the third edition of the Limacol Football Championship continued Monday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Wendell Joseph handed the Mocha-based unit the lead compliments of a 33rdminute conversion. Their advantage would be doubled two minutes later when Kevin Gordon netted.

Kevin Agard then sealed the result as he etched his name on the scorer’s sheet in the 76th minute…..

By

Alpha hammers GDF 5-1 in GFA Futsal

By

