Sports

Team Barcelona edges Team Atletico Madrid

By Staff Writer
The victorious Team Barcelona unit posing with their spoils after they defeated Team Athletico Madrid in the finale of the Park Rangers FC Masters one-day football tournament at the National Park recently.

Team Barcelona defeated Team Athletico Madrid 1-0 when the Park Rangers FC Masters one-day football tournament took place recently at the National Park.

Team Barcelona secured the coveted title following a crucial strike from Chris Barnwell.

With the win, Team Barcelona copped the championship trophy and gold medals while Team Athletico Madrid pocketed the runners-up trophy. ….

