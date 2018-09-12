Sports

The final finale: Nicolette Fernandes puts speculation about returning to rest

—“Retirement has actually been beautiful”

By
Nicolette Fernandes and Mary Fung – A – Fat pose for a photo while in the Cayman Islands.

Speculation of a possible return to competitive squash by former world ranked player Nicolette Fernandes grew among the squash purest after she participated in the recent Pan American qualifiers in the Cayman Islands. 

It was easy to understand why devotees of the sport got so excited about a possible return since Fernandes is one of the region’s greats – a world-rated Guyanese who achieved success on many fronts.  And, it didn’t help that she only dropped one match out of four as Guyana women’s team qualified for the 2019 Pan American Games in Peru. 

Fernandes, however, laughed off any speculation of a possible return during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport.   ….

